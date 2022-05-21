Yesterday, actor Norman Reedus “unwittingly” revealed the existence of Death Stranding 2, the sequel to the game by Hideo Kojima released in 2019, talking about it in an interview. The news caused a sensation as Kojima is known for revealing his new games with much more mystery and spreading clues over time, or simply because for months there has been talk that the famous game designer may be working on another game. mysterious. After the revelation, Kojima has neither confirmed nor deniedbut he posted photos on Twitter with his friend Reedus and above all one in which he holds the spiked baseball bat of Negan, antagonist of The Walking Dead, with the comment: “Go to your private room, mate”. The reference is both to the show that sees the actor as the protagonist, and to Death Stranding, in which the main character has a private room in which he regenerates himself. In short, it looks just like that Death Stranding 2 it will do.

“Go to your private room, my friend” 👍😍 pic.twitter.com/jBTDqhQSLI – 小島 秀 夫 (@Kojima_Hideo) May 21, 2022