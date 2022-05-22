A few days ago Norman Reeduswho plays the main character of Death Stranding, revealed that work is underway on the sequel. Now Hideo Kojima has responded to the actor’s statement. The Japanese creative is one of the main creators of this project which evidently had to continue to be secret for a while.

Kojima shared a Twitter post which, given the timing and content, is most likely a reaction to Reedus’ statement on Death Stranding 2. The message contains three significant photos. In one of the photos we see Kojima wielding Lucille, the iconic baseball bat of the character Negan in The Walking Dead. Another illustration shows the creative standing above the actor intending to deliver a blow.

The photos themselves are a reference to a similar scene from The Walking Dead series that sees Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon. Kojima jokingly wanted to show that he intends to “punish” Norman Reedus for revealing the fact that he is being worked on in Death Stranding 2.

“Go to your private room, my friend” 👍😍 pic.twitter.com/jBTDqhQSLI – 小島 秀 夫 (@Kojima_Hideo) May 21, 2022



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



Reedus simply stated that Kojima Productions is working on the Death Stranding sequel, but hasn’t shared any plot or character details.

Source: Eurogamer