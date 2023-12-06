Hideo Kojima he is in Los Angeles and with a very high probability he will be present at the The Game Awards 2023 where many think it may bring a new trailer for Death Stranding 2 . For now there have been no official announcements on the matter, but the author of Snatcher published a photo of Los Angeles on X, clearly showing the TCW tower, which is located near the Peacock Theater, where the event hosted by Geoff Keighley.

Kojima’s post on X

It must be said that Kojima could also present the game he is developing for Microsoft, also considering that Phil Spencer has anticipated announcements related to Xbox for the evening. Many are focusing on Death Stranding 2 because for now it is the one we have seen the most of, but there could also be some surprises.

After all, it is well known that Kojima and Keighley are very good friends, so it wouldn’t be so strange if, as already done in the past, the Japanese designer had granted the trailer of some of his games to The Game Awards 2023. After all, it is the ideal showcase to do so, given that each edition has tens of millions of spectators.

Having said that, it is fair to specify that for now these are only speculations born from Kojima’s presence at the event. To find out what will be shown and what won’t, all you have to do is wait until tomorrow night, when the Game Awards will be broadcast. So get ready for a late night, as the streaming will be broadcast starting at 1.30 am, Italian time (so it will already be December 8th here). As always, it is worth remembering that we will follow the event live with a special evening.