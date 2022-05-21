Norman Reedus confirmed in an interview that he works on Death Stranding 2 began, thus revealing the existence of a sequel and probably anticipating an announcement with great fanfare from Kojima Productions. Hideo Kojima will he be angry? Not at all she took it with sportsmanship, posting a tweet where imitates Negan from The Walking Deadthreatening (jokingly) the actor.

The post was published a few hours after an interview with Norman Reedus confirmed the existence of Death Streanding 2 started circulating on the net. In the first shot we see Kojima holding Lucille, the barbed wire baseball bat so loved by Negan, one of the characters of The Walking Dead, a series in which Reedeus also starred.

In the second shot, the game designer imitates the character in one of the most famous scenes of the series, preparing to hit the obviously frightened actor in the head. Is this the end of a great friendship? Not at all, as we see in the third shot, the two are still jelly and flab.

Staying on the subject, the confirmation of Death Stranding 2 by Reedus seems to deny the involvement of Hideo Kojima on the next, allegedly, Silent Hill, but apparently it is still a possibility, given that according to a rumor Kojima Production is also working on another project.