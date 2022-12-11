Hideo Kojima revealed that he has rewrote the plot from Death Stranding 2 after pandemic of COVID-19. Not to put that theme into the game, but rather the opposite: the Japanese game designer no longer wanted to predict the future with his works.

Announced with a trailer at The Game Awards 2022, Death Stranding 2 is currently completely shrouded in mystery regarding the history that will be told, and the debut video didn’t help clarify, quite the contrary.

“The plot of Death Stranding 2 it was already ready from before the pandemic, but after having that experience I decided to write it all over again,” Kojima said when Keighley asked him how the pandemic had affected the game, before adding: “I didn’t want to predict any future anymore , that’s why I rewrote it.”

In fact, the Japanese game designer has a bit of a reputation for anticipate the times with its games, you see the themes of spreading disinformation online in Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, as well as of course the sense of loneliness and isolation of Death Stranding.

“I put a lot of things in the Death Stranding 2 trailer (our analysis here), so I’d like to see you talk about the video and find the various details,” concluded Kojima.