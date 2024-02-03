As per tradition, the new trailer for Death Stranding 2: On The Beach brought the classic dose of oddities, one of which is represented by additional pair of hands Of Fragilepositioned on the character's neck and capable, apparently, of acting in a sentient manner, an element on which Hideo Kojima he paused briefly to explain something.
To be honest, the explanation is obviously very strange too, but we didn't expect anything different. In case you're not aware, we're talking about those strange additional hands that can be seen attached in some way to Fragile's neck in the new trailer for Death Stranding 2: On The Beach shown during the recent State of Play.
In practice, the idea started from Kojima's desire to be able to do the “like” sign or being able to “rest your chin on your hands” even if your hands are full, an idea that apparently emerged during the pandemic period and which remained in Kojima's mind, who then wanted to transform it into an element of the game.
A strange idea
“The second hands on the shoulders of Fragile,” explained Kojima in a post on the like sign, or rest your chin on both hands even when they are busy, perhaps carrying suitcases”, stated the author.
“So I made a quick drawing and sent it to Yoji (Shinkawa, illustrator of Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid, ed.), and we exchanged some ideas on the design”, explained Kojima. “This second hand can perform a sample of gestures and movements in Death Stranding 2, Léa (Seydoux, actress who plays Fragile, ed.) loves it, I hope to be able to make it popular also in the world of fashion“.
In short, an idea in full Kojima style, also regarding the desire (perhaps jokingly, but it's not certain) to then launch it into the world of fashion. For more information on the game, we refer you to the special on what Hideo Kojima's new game really is.
