As per tradition, the new trailer for Death Stranding 2: On The Beach brought the classic dose of oddities, one of which is represented by additional pair of hands Of Fragilepositioned on the character's neck and capable, apparently, of acting in a sentient manner, an element on which Hideo Kojima he paused briefly to explain something.

To be honest, the explanation is obviously very strange too, but we didn't expect anything different. In case you're not aware, we're talking about those strange additional hands that can be seen attached in some way to Fragile's neck in the new trailer for Death Stranding 2: On The Beach shown during the recent State of Play.

In practice, the idea started from Kojima's desire to be able to do the “like” sign or being able to “rest your chin on your hands” even if your hands are full, an idea that apparently emerged during the pandemic period and which remained in Kojima's mind, who then wanted to transform it into an element of the game.