Death Stranding 2 is one of many videogame projects that fans are waiting for new information about. Kojima’s work has not yet been shown in detail and we hope that the team will soon be ready to reveal details about gameplay and more. In the meantime, the actors have their say. Particularly, Elle Fanning spoke about his work experience with Death Stranding 2, spending positive words.

Precisely, Fanning praised Hideo Kojima and explained that it was interesting to take on the challenge of working on a video game. She the actress says she has worked with motion capture technology before, but Death Stranding 2 was more challenging, for example because Kojima asked her to cry on her command.

Elle Fanning also said that while she’s not a gamer, she can’t wait to try Death Stranding 2 when it’s complete and released. She the actress also claimed that she stayed amazed at the level of interest aroused by the game and the amount of speculation that has arisen around it.

From our point of view, the interest in Death Stranding 2 it’s no surprise nor the fact that fans have already given way to speculation on the role of the various characters revealed up to now and on the direction that the plot may have taken after the events of the first chapter.

While waiting for news on the second game, we remind you that 12 free ringtones are available on the official Death Stranding website.