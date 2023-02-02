Elle Fanning appeared as a guest on the latest episode of the podcast Hideo KojimaBrain Structure, and spoke to the Japanese game director about his role in Death Stranding 2: apparently, the character of Elle will be central to the story.

“I’ve always been a fan of Elle and have followed her films since she was a little girl,” said Kojima. “Obviously I’ve seen ‘Super 8’, but she’s also worked with Nicolas Winding Refn in ‘The Neon Demon’ and he has told me over and over what a wonderful person he is.”

Protagonist of a series of photos from the Death Stranding 2 motion capture set, Elle Fanning has therefore long been a sort of obsession with Kojima, who he had thought of her from the start of this project and was able to contact her thanks to her friendship with the Danish director.

“Nicolas told me ‘Hideo is a genius and he wants you to be on his game,’ and that it would be an amazing experience,” Elle Fanning said. “To which I said to myself that I wanted to be part of it, we had a conversation on Zoom and you (Kojima, Ed) told me a lot of secrets about the story of Death Stranding 2 that I obviously won’t reveal.”

“I was really intrigued by the character that you asked me to play, I really wanted to do it,” added Fanning, explaining that it was all new and surprising in her eyes also because she never had a passion for video games growing up, and never therefore he knows this medium.

At the end of the episode, Geoff Keighley explained that Kojima wrote the story of Death Stranding 2 around the character of Elle Fanning, who will therefore play an absolutely central role in the game.