Death Stranding 2 will see the return of familiar faces from the first chapter, but will also introduce new characters like the one played by Elle Fanning. The actress seems to have a central role in the game and was also invited by Kojima in his podcast “Hideo Kojima’s Brain Structure”. Fanning, on that occasion, spoke of the technology used for video games.

Elle Fanning says Death Stranding 2 is like a work in progress and that Kojima always states that “it’s not finished and that’s not how the game will be in the end.” At the same time, for the actress the game is already “fantastic” now. Kojima is billed as a perfectionist, but Fanning says the game “is already amazing, it feels so real, but I know it’s going to be even better.” Kojima’s goal is to “make it perfect”.

Considering that Death Stranding 2 is still under development and that it is credible that the graphics component is not yet at its maximum quality, i compliments from Fanning they are encouraging and give us hope that Kojima’s game will be able to convince from a technical point of view.

Kojima claims he can’t say much, but admits the team is using a new technology for Death Stranding 2. It states: “The scanning process [nbr, per creare i modelli dei personaggi] it was a little difficult, but Elle had fun.”

Overall, therefore, it seems that Kojima Productions is aiming as high as possible from a technological point of view. Let’s hope that the efforts pay off and that Death Stranding 2 is a quality game.

Previously it was stated that Kojima Productions is making experiments that point to photorealism.