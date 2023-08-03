As mentioned previously, Hideo Kojima found himself significantly changing the story and characteristics of Death Stranding 2 following Covid-19 pandemicthat has also changed the meaning of “strand” compared to the first chapter.

In a new interview with Nocchi, an idol of the J-Pop environment, for the Japanese magazine Music Natalie, Kojima explained some of these changes implemented to the game world and its meaning following the experiences lived in the real world.

“In Death Stranding, the connections were linked to a concept of justice,” he explained, reporting that however, following the Covid-19 pandemic, “other connection types and also the ability to connect remotely have become increasingly important”.

From a certain point of view, there is also an educational intent derived precisely from what we have learned following the Covid-19, but not only. “On the other hand,” Kojima explained, “I also felt that this pseudo-connection alone was not enough to achieve the right degree of satisfaction for the needs of a human life. I felt that humans needed to go out into the outside world and be able to move.”