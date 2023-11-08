Death Stranding 2 will be shown “soon”: the game director suggests it Hideo Kojima with a tweet in which he mentions the song “Soon” by My Bloody Valentine, but as we know the only significant event arriving “soon” is that of The Game Awards 2023.
In reality, in recent months rumors have emerged that spoke of a possible State of Play for Death Stranding 2, but considering the friendship that binds the Japanese author and Geoff Keighley we imagine that the 2023 TGA hypothesis is the most plausible one.
The fourth anniversary of Death Stranding
Speaking of friendship, in the last few hours the official profile of The Game Awards published a post to remind us that today falls fourth anniversary of Death Stranding: the game was released in its first version on November 8, 2019 on PS4.
An official announcement in these hours would therefore have been perfect, but apparently we will have to settle for these possible teasers while waiting for the next edition of the show hosted by Geoff Keighley, which will be held on December 7.
