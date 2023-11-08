Death Stranding 2 will be shown “soon”: the game director suggests it Hideo Kojima with a tweet in which he mentions the song “Soon” by My Bloody Valentine, but as we know the only significant event arriving “soon” is that of The Game Awards 2023.

In reality, in recent months rumors have emerged that spoke of a possible State of Play for Death Stranding 2, but considering the friendship that binds the Japanese author and Geoff Keighley we imagine that the 2023 TGA hypothesis is the most plausible one.