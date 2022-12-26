According to profile of Frank Alibertisenior artist for the PlayStation Studios Visual Arts team, Death Stranding 2 and a new FPS exclusively for PS5 they would both be out in the 2024according to ArtStation’s website.

Obviously we cannot take it as certain and official information, but Aliberti is still part of visual artstherefore it is a person who works within PlayStation Studios who is working or has worked on the projects in question.

The screenshot of Frank Aliberti’s profile with projects in development

THE exit periods they could only be indicative, however, for this reason the information should be taken with caution.

The profile of the senior artist also shows Firewall Ultra, the latter arriving in 2023 and with a rather probable release in the coming months, considering that it should be quite advanced in development: it is a shooter game developed for PlayStation VR2, a sequel to Firewall Zero Hour.

Beyond Death Stranding 2, for which Visual Arts collaborates with Kojima Productions, the mention of the mysterious Sony PlayStation FPS for PS5 that Aliberti is allegedly working on and which should arrive in 2024 is particularly interesting.

We can assume that this is the new project under development at Firewalk Studiosa first-person shooter created exclusively for PS5 and whose development should have started as early as 2021, as the first triple A production in this area by the team in question.

We don’t know if this too is part of the GaaS projects envisaged by Sony PlayStation but this is probable, considering the large number of titles of this type that the company has in the pipeline for the next few years. We therefore look forward to finding out more about it.