Hideo Kojima provided a development update Of Death Stranding 2the new chapter of the series with Norman Reedus arriving on PC and PS5 but still without an official release period.

“This will be a year of simultaneous productions, with DS2 and OD both in the works,” Kojima wrote. “Death Stranding 2 still uses some automatic dialogue, then we will start recording with Japanese voice actors soon.”

“I'd like to focus on making games, then I would like to limit business travelbut it won't be possible because I have to shoot the OD sequences, collaborate with the Avengers (as he renamed his creative partners, including director Jordan Peele, Ed.), turn Death Stranding into a film and work on other video projects.”