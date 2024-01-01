Hideo Kojima provided a development update Of Death Stranding 2the new chapter of the series with Norman Reedus arriving on PC and PS5 but still without an official release period.
“This will be a year of simultaneous productions, with DS2 and OD both in the works,” Kojima wrote. “Death Stranding 2 still uses some automatic dialogue, then we will start recording with Japanese voice actors soon.”
“I'd like to focus on making games, then I would like to limit business travelbut it won't be possible because I have to shoot the OD sequences, collaborate with the Avengers (as he renamed his creative partners, including director Jordan Peele, Ed.), turn Death Stranding into a film and work on other video projects.”
Will something come out in 2024?
The year that has just begun will therefore be quite challenging for Hideo Kojima, involved as seen in several different productions. It just remains to be seen whether any of the work he is dedicating to will see the light by the end of 2024.
For the moment, in fact, neither Death Stranding 2 nor OD have one official launch windowand the possibility that we will still have to wait a long time to see them in action is certainly real.
