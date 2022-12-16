Also within the various celebrations for the seventh anniversary of Kojima Productionsthe team also released a new official poster for Death Stranding 2the game in development and destined to represent one of the major productions arriving in the coming months.

From the Twitter account of Hideo Kojima in person, therefore, we see this message with the accompanying image, chosen in a certain sense as a symbolic element of the new chapter of the series. “A visual teaser for DS2, also made in honor of the seventh anniversary,” reads the message from the game designer and director.

Following a series and emoticons that probably have various meanings within the game, which we let the most attentive fans of Kojima’s productions discover. The poster’s main subject is what could be a key element in the story of the new chapter, i.e. the capsule containing, instead of the typical Bridge Baby, a sort of tentacled creature.

The new BB pod with this disturbing variant it is shown, in the Death Stranding 2 presentation trailer, in the company of the new and mysterious character who appears at the end of the video and who appears to be a sort of new villain for the game. The idea is that this creature stands in stark contrast to the Bridge Baby and perhaps represents the different philosophy that drives the faction that will probably oppose Sam Porter Bridges in this new adventure.

Among the other “contents” published on the occasion of the seventh anniversary of Kojima Productions we also mention the trailer with the tour of the new headquarters and the video message from Hideo Kojima referring to a new game not yet announced.