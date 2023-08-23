But let’s start from the beginning, or rather from this morse code. It is very simple to translate it, but the result is of little use for now. In fact, the message reads “QC403DZ” which should be the identification code of a YouTube video which, however, does not seem to be active at the moment.

The Snitch, a well-known leaker who has repeatedly revealed details about upcoming games and events, has once again decided to share a preview with his audience, in the form of a riddle. Precisely, it is a morse code sequence that you can see below. Going straight to the conclusion, however, according to the fans it could be Death Stranding 2.

Why Death Stranding 2?

Obviously, always assuming that this code refers to a video, there are no clues as to what kind of content is behind the movie. However, a second post by The Snitch comes to the rescue, which you can see above.

The Snitch says we need to use the code to unravel what’s on the way, and shares two emoticons: a picture and a baby. Fans, upon seeing the child, immediately jumped to the conclusion that this is Death Stranding 2. Obviously for now it is only a speculation.

However, there are those who also go one step further and provide not only a presentation linked to Death Stranding 2, but one directly State of play. We recall that Sony did not participate to any extent in last night’s ONL, so it is not impossible that the company wants to showcase its novelties.

We will have to wait to see if the fans are right or if there is something completely different behind the teasers of The Snitch.

Speaking of assumptions and speculations, Kojima has published photos of Keanu Reaves and Norman Reedus: are they related to Death Stranding 2?