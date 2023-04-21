505 Games – publisher of the PC version of Death Stranding (and not only) – made available through its website free ringtones for smartphones inspired by Death Stranding. There are 12 different sounds you can use for your devices.

In the tweet below you can listen to one of the ringtones, precisely the musical theme number 01 of BB, or the newborn who accompanies Sam throughout the adventure in Death Stranding. There complete list of ringtones includes four themes dedicated to BB, one dedicated Bridges, one dedicated to Deadman, Die-Hardman, Fragile, Heartman, Lockne, Mama and a ringtone called “Mail”.

To find these ringtones, just go to the following site, scroll down until you reach the section “Ringtones” and, using the arrows, you can select your favorite ringtone and then download it with the relative button. The files will be in WAV format.

Speaking of audio and Death Stranding, as regards the second chapter, we know that the recording of the lines of dialogue began a few months ago. We still don’t have a precise idea of ​​when we will be able to play Death Stranding 2, but the work continues and the hope is to see something new this year.