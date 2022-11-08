At the dawn of its third anniversary, Death Stranding celebrates i 10 million players reached within his particular post-apocalyptic world between PC, PS4 and PS5with Kojima Productions to announce the milestone reached in an official celebratory tweet.

Death Stranding and its updated version, Death Stranding Director’s Cut have therefore recorded a total of 10 million registered players within the game all over the world, considering the PS4, PS5 and PC versions available on the market. We are not really talking about sales but about registered users within the game, which also includes those who have access to it through the catalog of PlayStation Plus and PC Game Pass.

“With data updated to November 8, 2022, Death Stranding has connected over 10 million Porters worldwide across PS4, PS5 and PC. Thank you all for your support!” He wrote Kojima Productions from his Twitter account, then specifying various other details in a subsequent press release.

Death Stranding is celebrating its third anniversary today, having originally released on November 8, 2019 on PS4, then arrived on July 14, 2020 on PC and renewed with the new version Death Stranding Director’s Cut on PS5 and PC on September 24, 2021. Ultima contains various technical improvements as well as some content rework, making it the “ultimate experience” for Hideo Kojima’s game.

Death Stranding is also available on PlayStation Plus and also on PC Game Pass, which has certainly further expanded the audience, allowing it to reach the result announced today. In the meantime, we are waiting for news on the now probable Death Stranding 2, while recently we have all been struck by the sad news of the death of Ryan Karazija of Low Roar, who had taken an important part in the soundtrack.