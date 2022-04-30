Sonia Solinas’ partner stayed at home with the body all night. In the morning, he walked away and threw himself off a bridge

New details on the death of Sonia Solinas, found lifeless in her home. The woman was no longer answering her cell phone, so her mother decided to go check it out and it was then that she made the tragic discovery of her.

Shortly after, the police also found the body of the companion Filippo Ferrari. The latter took his own life jumping off the bridge of San Bernardino Verbano.

According to an initial reconstruction of the facts and investigations by the investigators, it would seem that the man has watched over the corpse throughout the night and left the house only the morning after the murder.

Post mortem examinations determined that the woman died around midnight. Filippo remained at home all night, after the extreme gesture towards his partner. He stood next to that lifeless body in a pool of blood after he stuck a knife in my throat. The murder weapon was still stuck in Sonia Solinas’ throat when help arrived.

Around 7:45 am the next morning, town hall cameras they filmed Filippo Ferrari leaving the house and walking away. Shortly after he threw himself off the bridge and there he was taken his life. It is not yet clear whether an autopsy will be ordered on his body as well.

Law enforcement officers are also trying to figure out what the motive that led the 37-year-old man to kill the 49-year-old woman. Those who knew them defined them as a normal couple, they had lived together for 15 years and had never had a particular or violent episode.

The investigators are also awaiting the results of the exams toxicological on the man’s corpse. They will be used to understand if at the time of the murder his person was altered by some substance taken.

Yet another femicide, which shocked the entire community and also the whole of Italy. There will be new updates on this dramatic story.