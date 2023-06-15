The news of the disappearance of Silvio Berlusconi it left the whole country in despondency. We remind you that the former Premier passed away on Monday 12 June, at around 9:30, at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. After the death of the leader of Forza Italia, the family decided to expose his body and set up the funeral home at the villa in Arcore.

Over the last few hours the news has been circulating that Massimo Boldi and Antonio Razzi have been rejected by Silvio Berlusconi’s funeral home. As already anticipated, after the death of the former premier, the family decided to exhibit the body of the President at Villa San Martino, in Arcore.

However, Silvio Berlusconi’s family has decided that access to the burial chamber was reserved for the people closest to the former Premier. For this reason Massimo Boldi and Antonio Razzi were not allowed access. To reveal what happened was Antonio Razzi who, reached by the ‘Corriere della Sera’, released these words:

I’m from Switzerland and I’m very precise. I knew they wouldn’t let us in because I phoned. They replied: ‘We can’t let her in, otherwise all of Italy wants to enter’. And I didn’t want to insist.

And, continuing, Antonio Razzi he then added:

I had already learned on the phone from voicemail that they didn’t let anyone in except immediate family members. I didn’t intend to go there to be interviewed like Massimo did. I went for President Berlusconi. I just accompanied Massimo who wanted to enter by force. Tomorrow, however, I will be in church for the funeral.

Massimo Boldi and Antonio Razzitherefore, they were aware of not being able to enter Silvio Berlusconi’s funeral home and they participated with great emotion in the funeral which was held at the Milan cathedral on Wednesday 14 June.