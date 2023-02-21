Death sentences | Iran sentenced German dual citizen to death

According to the German foreign minister, the death sentence is unacceptable.

Iran’s and a dual German citizen has been sentenced to death in Iran, reports such as the news agencies Reuters and AFP and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC. The country’s judiciary sentenced the man on Tuesday in the capital Tehran based on terrorism charges, according to the news service of Iran’s judiciary, Mizan AFP.

Iran has accused the 67-year-old Jamshid Sharmahdia for leading a “terrorist group” and being linked to the April 2008 Shiraz mosque bombing that killed 14 and wounded 300 people.

Sharmad allegedly led the Tondar group, which Iran has designated as a terrorist organization. According to AFP, Tondar aims to overthrow the Islamic regime.

Sharmahd was captured in August 2020. Iranian authorities described the capture as a “complex operation” without elaborating on the incident. According to AFP, it remains a mystery how, where and when the arrest took place.

The man’s family says that Sharmahd, who lived in the United States, was kidnapped by Iran’s security services in Dubai and forced to go to Iran.

According to Sharmahdi’s family, this was the software engineer who designed Tondari’s website. The family considers the charges fabricated.

The court session held on Tuesday was held as a show trial, reports AFP. For example, the head of the Norwegian human rights organization Iran Human Rights By Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam according to Iran, the man was first kidnapped and then sentenced to death in a “sham trial”.

“In practice, Iran is threatening to kill the hostage,” Amiry-Moghaddam said, according to AFP.

Germany’s of the foreign minister Annalena Baerbockin according to which the death sentence is completely unacceptable.

According to Baerbock, the death penalty is not only cruel, inhuman and degrading, but the case has never been given a fair trial. He promised a “strong reaction” to Iran’s decision.

“We ask Iran to correct the deficiencies in the appeals process, correct the sentence accordingly and refrain from the death sentence,” Baerbock said in a statement on Tuesday, according to AFP.

It is at least in principle possible to appeal the verdict to the Supreme Court.

Iran hanged three men in 2009 for the Shiraz bombing, reports AFP.