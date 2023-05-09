Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Death sentences | Iran hangs two men for desecrating the Koran on social media

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 9, 2023
in World Europe
Death sentences | Iran hangs two men for desecrating the Koran on social media

The threshold for the death sentence is shockingly low, says Amnesty.

Iran hanged two men in the city of Arak on Monday morning. The reason was of the Koran blasphemy and the prophet Muhammad’s infringement, news agency AFP quoted the court decision.

The men were accused of spreading atheism and insulting Islam in social media groups.

According to Amnesty International, Iran lowered the threshold for the death penalty to a blindingly low level.

On Saturday, Iran executed a Swedish-Iranian By Habib Chaab accused of terrorism, which was harshly condemned by Sweden and the EU.

in Iran are increasingly arbitrarily detaining EU and Iranian-EU dual nationals, the Council of Europe said in a statement.

A German-Iranian man convicted of terrorism is also awaiting the execution of the death sentence.

According to the human rights organization Amnesty International, only China carries out more death sentences than Iran.

At least 582 people were executed in Iran last year, which is significantly more than the previous year, reported the human rights organization IHR, which follows Iran, and ECPM, which opposes the death penalty.

