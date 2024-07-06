The first circuit of the Criminal Court of First Instance in Egypt sentenced nine defendants out of 43 accused of leading a terrorist group to death by hanging, in the case known in the media as the “Revolutionary Guards” case.

The Supreme State Security Prosecution ordered the referral of 43 defendants accused of leading a terrorist group to urgent trial.

The Public Prosecution ordered the continued detention of nine defendants pending the case, and the arrest of 34 defendants, headed by the first and second defendants, and their detention pending the case.

She also ordered the appointment of lawyers from the houses to defend the accused.

The Public Prosecution charged the defendants with “several charges, including leading a terrorist group, financing terrorism, receiving military training, indirectly promoting the commission of terrorist crimes, bribing a public employee, embezzlement, and forgery of official documents.”