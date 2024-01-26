Death sentences | Alabama executed a prisoner by suffocating with nitrogen – the EU criticizes

The EU “deeply” regrets the execution of a US man sentenced to death by nitrogen gas.

European Union published on Friday position statementin which it criticizes the use of nitrogen gas in the execution of a man on death row.

Sentenced to death for contract killing Kenneth Smith was executed by suffocation with nitrogen gas on Friday in the US state of Alabama. This was the first time in the country's history that nitrogen gas was used in an execution.

In its statement, the EU “deeply” regrets Smith's execution.

“According to leading experts, this method is a particularly cruel and unusual punishment, in addition to the fact that the prisoner had already experienced a failed execution attempt.”

Smith was scheduled to face his death sentence in November 2022. The execution attempt by poison injection was not successful then, because they could not insert cannulas into his blood vessels.

In nitrogen gas execution the person sentenced to death is allowed to breathe only nitrogen, which results in lack of oxygen, suffocation and finally death.

In addition to Alabama, asphyxiation with nitrogen has also been approved as a method of execution in Oklahoma and Mississippi. However, neither state has used the method so far.

In its statement, the EU emphasizes that it is against the death penalty in general, no matter how the execution of the condemned takes place. At the same time, the EU reminds that it still demands the universal abolition of the death penalty.

“It violates the right to life and is an extreme denial of human dignity. The death penalty does not act as a deterrent to crime, and because of its finality, it leads to judicial killings that cannot be undone,” the statement reads.

Last week also spokesperson for the UN Human Rights Office Ravina Shamdasani called on Alabama to abandon nitrogen gas executions.

According to Shamdasan, the execution method could meet the characteristics of torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment mentioned in the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to hear an appeal that Smith's second execution would be illegal because the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution prohibits cruel and unusual punishment.

Smith's attorneys previously tried to have the death sentence overturned on the grounds that at his trial, the panel recommended life in prison by an 11-1 vote.

However, the judge overruled the board's recommendation and imposed the death sentence.