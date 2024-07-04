Home page World

From: Teresa Toth

Three Swedes are said to have killed a man in Baghdad as a result of a gang war. © Michael Gottschalk/imago

In the context of a gang war between Swedish groups, three Swedes are said to have murdered a man in Baghdad. They were sentenced to death.

Baghdad – Three Swedes have been sentenced to death in Iraq. According to a report by ntv According to reports, the convicted men murdered a gang leader in Baghdad. The Swedish government is protesting against the verdict – it wants to prevent the execution. However, it would tolerate a different sentence.

Sweden wants to bring a diplomatic representative from Iraq to Stockholm

“We are acting to ensure that the sentences are not enforced,” quoted ntv the Swedish Foreign Ministry. According to the statement, the Swedes were sentenced to death in Iraq for their involvement in a shooting, as the Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday (4 July).

Sweden opposes the use of the death penalty under any circumstances. “The information we have received about the death sentences is extremely serious and we are working to ensure that the sentences are not carried out,” the Foreign Ministry said in an emailed statement. The government intends to summon a diplomatic representative of the country in Stockholm.

Sweden sentenced to death: “We are not against the trial, but against the punishment”

In June, the daily newspaper Aftonbladet reported that the men were involved in the shooting of another Swedish citizen in Iraq in January. According to the media, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström stressed a few days ago that the trial against the accused would be accepted regardless. “We are not against the trial, but against the punishment. You can be for harsh punishments and still be against the death penalty,” said Billström.

The Foreign Minister did not say whether the government wanted to bring the convicted men back to Sweden to serve their prison sentences. He simply stated that “we will have to come back to that.”

Act is linked to gang war between Swedish groups in Iraq

The crime is said to have occurred in connection with a gang war between Swedish groups, as ntv The ministry also said it had received a report that a fourth Swede had been sentenced to death for a drug-related offence, but could not confirm this information.

