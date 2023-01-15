According to many Formula 1 enthusiasts, the history of the Circus is inevitably divided into a before and after May 1, 1994. The tragic weekend in Imola, with the deaths of Roland Ratzenberger and of Ayrton Senna, has turned the world of motorsport upside down forcing everyone to take note of the need, which can no longer be postponed, to improve the safety of racetracks and cars to make fatal accidents on the track increasingly rare. On a purely sporting level, Senna’s death represented a huge sliding door not only for that season but for the entire history of F1, involving the destinies of many other drivers.

Scotsman’s career David Coulthard, for example, started right after the death of the Paulista legend, with Williams lining him up on the track alongside Damon Hill in the Spanish GP. During an interesting interview given to Corriere della Sera However, Richard Patrese he revealed that theoretically it would have been up to him to replace Senna in the continuation of that year which then saw Nigel Mansell return to the track in the last races of the year. “Precisely at Imola, on that accursed weekend of 1994, I made myself available to Williams for testing – said Patrese – the car needed development“.

It should be remembered that the Italian driver had finished second in the 1992 championship at the wheel of the Grove team, being beaten only by Mansell. The following year in Benetton the season hadn’t gone in the right direction and Briatore hadn’t confirmed Patrese, ‘forcing’ him to hang up his helmet. “The idea was to team up with Senna the following year – continued the former Paduan pilot – and Ayrton was the last person I said goodbye as I left the racetrack. Then what we know happened. Williams offered me the position, I accepted. But for a week I didn’t sleep on it: I was 40 years old, I felt like I was tempting fate“. In the end Patrese refused the engagement, effectively paving the way for David Coulthard, at the time the team’s young test driver.