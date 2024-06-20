“Satnam Singh is the hundredth foreign worker to die this year in Italy, the tenth from India. It is worth underlining this, so that the horror and anger unleashed by his death do not make us forget some fundamental elements”, underlines the journalist Piero Santonasta in his latest post on the Facebook page ‘Deaths at work’, a project that aims to tell and give an account of the phenomenon of accidents at work beyond official data.

Who is Satnam Singh

“Satnam Singh is the 31-year-old who died on Wednesday 19 June at the San Camillo hospital in Rome after a cable winding machine in the fields of Borgo Santa Maria (Latina) had severed his arm on Monday 17 June, causing broken legs and head injuries” he continues ” and after the owner Antonello Lovato, 38 years old, had abandoned him in front of the house with his arm thrown into a fruit box”. “He didn’t have a residence permit just like thousands of other migrants; he didn’t have a contract just like thousands of other migrants; he was paid a few pennies to break his back, just like thousands of other migrants (including his wife Alisha); he didn’t have right to a life, just like thousands of other migrants”, we read in the post.

According to the ‘Counter’ of ‘Deaths at work’, in June 2024 there are already 70 fatal accidents (at work 46; in itinere 24; average day 3.6) and in 2024 534 (at work 409; in itinere 125; average day 3,1). Lombardy leads the sad ranking with 84 deaths (53 at work – 31 while travelling); 55 Campania (44-11); 44 Emilia Romagna (32-12); 43 Veneto (30-13); 42 Sicily (29-13); 38 Lazio (25-13); 36 Tuscany (30-6); 27 Puglia (22-5); 26 Piedmont (22-4); 20 Abruzzo (16-4); 18 Calabria (15-3).