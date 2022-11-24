“You wanted to see us dead, but we saw you die. Never registered”, thus the offensive banner against the memory of the former Northern League minister Robert Maroni, died on Tuesday 22 November at the age of 67, exposed by the Napoli ultras during the night. “Never registered” refers to the measure introduced by the former Northern League secretary when he was Minister of the Interior, namely the introduction of the fan card in 2009. A cognitive investigation by the Digos of Naples has been opened on the manifesto.

“Deep bitterness and shame for the disgusting banner, displayed in the city today, which offends the memory of Roberto Maroni. The perpetrators are increasingly confirmed as a minority of organized cheering which today, after this gesture, distances itself from the successes of the team and of an audience which, on the other hand, has always honored the values ​​of sport with unmistakable passion. a firm condemnation by the Calcio Napoli club and by the other political forces”, reads the statement released by the League in response to the Ultras banner.