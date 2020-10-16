There are 81 cases of deaths from Kovid-19 per million population in India and thus India is among the lowest in the world. In India, less than 1,000 cases of daily infection deaths have been reported since October 4, while the death rate on Friday was 1.52 percent, the lowest since March 22. The Union Ministry of Health gave this information.The Health Ministry said that these results have been helped by 22 states and union territories in the country, which have performed better and in some of these deaths per million population are falling below the national average. The ministry said, ‘Death rate from Kovid-19 is continuously decreasing. The current figure is 1.52 percent which is the lowest since March 22.

Cases of deaths per one million population in 13 states and union territories of the country are higher than the national average. These include Puducherry (403), Maharashtra (335), Goa (331), Delhi (317), Karnataka (152), Tamil Nadu (135) and Punjab (131).

How effective is Remdesivir in the treatment of corona virus, WHO told the truth

The ministry said that as part of the Kovid-19 management and response policy, the Center has focused not only on controlling the disease outbreak but also on preventing cases of death and saving lives by giving better care and treatment to serious patients. . He said that the coordinated results of the Center, States and Union Territories have helped in strengthening the health facilities across the country.



In India, more patients continued to recover on Friday as compared to new cases of infection. In the last 24 hours, 70,338 people have recovered from infections while the number of new cases of corona virus infection during this period stood at 63,371. So far, 64,53,779 patients across the country have recovered from the infection. The number of recovered people is 56,49,251 more than active cases.

Corona update: 63,371 new cases, 895 deaths in 24 hours

The ministry said, “The number of patients currently being treated is just 10.92 percent of the total cases of infection.” The ministry said that 78 percent of the new cases of healthy patients have been found in only 10 states and union territories. Maharashtra tops the list where more than 13 thousand infected have become healthy in a single day.