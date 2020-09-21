Coronavirus: Three countries of the world are most affected by the corona epidemic in America, India and Brazil. In the US-Brazil, there has been some decrease in the cases of corona infection and death. But the number of corona cases and deaths in India continues to rise. Every day, most cases of corona are coming in India and the death toll is also increasing in India at the fastest rate.

In the last 24 hours, 33344, 87382 and 16282 new cases have been registered in America, India and Brazil respectively, while 294, 1135 and 330 deaths have taken place respectively. This data has been taken from the World Metrometer, a website to monitor the corona infection.

Total infection and mortality

According to the Worldometer, the number of corona virus patients in the US increased to 70 lakh 4 thousand as of September 21 morning, out of which 2 lakh 4 thousand people have died. More than 54 lakh people have been infected in India and 88 thousand of these people have lost their lives. At the same time, the total number of infected in Brazil has exceeded 45 lakh 44 thousand, more than one lakh 36 thousand people have died here. Brazil has the highest death rate.

Active case and recovery rate

So far 42 lakh 50 thousand people have been cured in America. There are 25 lakh 50 thousand active cases i.e. these people are still infected with the virus. The recovery rate in India is 80%, which means that 44 lakh people have been cured out of total infected. There are more than 10 lakh active cases, they are being treated in the hospital. At the same time, in the world’s third most affected country Brazil, active cases are 5.56 lakh and the number of people recovered is more than 38.51 lakh.

How many cases worldwide

According to the WorldMeter, up to 12 million people have been infected corona worldwide. Out of this, 9 lakh 64 thousand people have lost their lives, while over 2 crore 28 lakh patients have also been cured. There are more than 74 lakh active cases in the whole world, that is, more than 74 lakh people are currently being treated in the hospital.

read this also-

Unlock 4: From today, schools in 10 states will open with precaution, 100 people will also be able to participate in religious-social programs.

2 bills related to farmers passed amid heavy uproar in Parliament, today third bill will also be introduced in Rajya Sabha