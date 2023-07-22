Purgatories, errors both in the diagnosis and in the treatments carried out?

Two doctors from a diagnostic facility in Rome are the first to be investigated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office in the investigation into the death, which took place on July 19, of the journalist Andrew Purgatori.

A proceeding initiated after the complaint presented to the police by family members. The prosecutors, coordinated by the adjunct Sergio Colaioccothey contest the crime of manslaughter.

This is the first formal act carried out by the investigators who are also acquiring the medical records and reports of tests carried out by the journalist in at least three private structures. Important answers on the cause of death will come, however, from the autopsy. The expert activity will be carried out next week at the Institute of Forensic Medicine of Tor Vergata. The coroner will also carry out a CT scan and further advice will be requested if necessary. The objective is to ascertain, as requested by family members in a detailed complaint cited by the newspaper Domani, what caused Purgatori’s death in a few weeks and whether there were errors both in the diagnosis and in the treatments carried out.

