Death of Purgatori, the experts point the finger at the doctors

New elements on the death of Andrea Purgatori. According to what Corriere della Sera writes, two certainties have emerged according to the experts: “First: none of the doctors who treated him at the private Villa Margherita clinic in Rome really understood the pathology he was suffering from, endocarditis (infection of the valves cardiac) who was living with lung cancer. According to: a simple antibiotic therapy could have prolonged his life.”



As the Courier explains, in the consultancy requested by prosecutor Giorgio Orano we read that the doctors omitted “the prescription of clinical, laboratory and instrumental tests aimed at the diagnosis of infective endocarditis. In our opinion, these omissions are attributable to incompetence and do not comply with the good clinical practices identified by us in the literature”.

The signs of an important illness appear sensational, continues the Corriere, reviewing the expert report, during the hospitalization between 16 and 17 June 2023. In that case «on the basis of the clinical, radiological data and the established therapy it was appropriate to evaluate other diagnostic hypotheses in addition to to that proposed by Dr. Giallonardo of an embolism resulting from atrial fibrillation” write the prosecutor's consultants. “Yet it was not possible to identify a certain cause. Someone thought it was a fever from a urinary infection”, concludes the Corriere. Death in July.