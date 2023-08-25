Prigozhin death, friendly fire trail ticks. A traitor in Wagner?

There Prigozhin’s death remains shrouded in mystery, there are many hypotheses that follow one another regarding the disappearance of the head of Wagner and his loyalists due to the accident that occurred at the jet on which they traveled. The Russian authorities for the moment they do not go beyond the unofficial declarations. The only one to break the silence for the moment was Vladimir Putinwho in a sibylline recollection of his former friend tried to promise that an investigation “will be carried forward to the end“. But the shadows on the death of the oligarch are many. Starting with reasons that had prompted him to embark with a handful of loyalists to return to Russia, not exactly the country where his safety was safest. Why did Prigozhin come back? And because some of the men closest to him were all on the same plane?



To try a hypothesis are the experts of Institute of War, Prigozhin – reports Il Corriere della Sera – had gone to the Sahel to try to prevent Moscow from completely sabotaging the activities of his brigade. In that area of ​​Africa, the Kremlin has long planned to replace Wagner with a new organization that will gradually have to absorb Prigozhin’s mercenaries. This is why the former “Putin’s chef” had flown to Malitrying to strengthen relations with his local contacts.

Read also: Prigozhin, Putin’s final greeting: “A talented man but with a difficult fate”

Read also: Putin’s revenge: plane with ten people crashes, “Prigozhin on board”

Subscribe to the newsletter

