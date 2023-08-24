Death Prigozhin, the moment of the plane crash | VIDEO

A video is circulating on social networks in which a plane crashes in the Tver area, in central Russia: it should be the jet on which the head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, his deputy, Dmitri Utkin, and eight other passengers were traveling , including three crew members.

In the video we see the plane, which left Moscow and headed for St. Petersburg, crashing towards the ground. The structure, at least apparently, appears intact even if, as reported by the Corriere della Serathere are some footage showing the aircraft on the ground in which there are holes that could have been caused by Russian anti-aircraft ammunition.