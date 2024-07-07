Death | Physician-assisted suicide became possible in Italy five years ago – Granted to only three people

Death|Obtaining physician-assisted suicide in Italy is practically not easy.

From the age of 55 In November 2023, “Anna” became the first Italian to receive physician-assisted suicide entirely through public health care. A woman suffering from MS took a dose of the lethal medicine herself, but she got the medicine and the equipment needed to take it from healthcare. The procedure was supervised by a doctor who undertook the task voluntarily.

Physician-assisted suicide became possible in Italy in 2019. At that time, the country’s Constitutional Court ruled that assisted suicide in certain cases is not punishable. The lawyer of the general secretary of the Luca Coscioni organization that drove assisted suicide to Italy Filomena Gallon according to which the court’s decision is practically the law.

“You can’t appeal the decision, and in the future you can’t pass a law that would contradict it,” says Gallo at the organization’s offices in Rome.

Euthanasia means that a doctor ends a patient’s life by administering drugs at his request. In doctor-assisted suicide, the doctor, on the other hand, provides the patient with the medicines that the patient takes himself.

Doctor’s assistant criteria for suicide are strict in Italy. It is not punishable in a situation where public health care has determined that the patient is capable of deciding about matters concerning himself and has an incurable disease that causes, according to the patient’s own experience, intolerable physical or mental suffering. In addition, the patient must be dependent on life-sustaining treatment. Aid in dying given to a sick person who does not meet these conditions is instead a crime in Italy.

According to Gallo, the requirement for life-sustaining care can be discriminatory if it is narrowly understood as just equipment. In addition, there are differences between Italian regions in terms of how quickly cases of euthanasia are processed.

“There was a cancer patient in Lazio recently Sibilla Barbieri case. He had three months to live, but oxygen and painkillers did not count as life-sustaining treatment,” says Gallo.

In the end, Barbieri, who was a member of the board of the Luca Coscioni organization, traveled to a Swiss clinic to die. He paid the necessary 10,000 euros out of his own pocket. So do many others, as doctor-assisted suicide has been granted to three people in Italy so far.

“There are people like (Treasurer of the Luca Coscioni organization) Marco Cappatowho face a 12-year prison sentence, because they have helped people get to Switzerland,” says Gallo.

A gallon according to Italian law provides the means for effective palliative care, but the letter of the law is not always implemented in practice. Although a patient suffering from severe pain can be put to sleep at the end of hospice care, many doctors resort to palliative sedation at the last possible moment.

“Doctors are afraid, because the only difference between inducing sleep and euthanasia is the drug used and its dosage,” says Gallo.

In 2013, a citizen’s initiative on euthanasia was submitted to the lower house of the Italian Parliament, which never progressed to parliamentary consideration. Since then, another legal initiative concerning assisted dying failed together with the government.

However, new legal initiatives are currently underway. Some of them seek to specify the current rules by adding conditions for physician-assisted suicide, others would also allow euthanasia. According to a survey published by the Censis Institute in 2023, 74 percent of Italians support allowing euthanasia.

In the world there are fewer than 30 countries or states where physician-assisted suicide is legal, a map by Luca Coscioni shows. It is completely illegal in, for example, a large part of the United States, South America, Asia and Eastern Europe.

In Europe, physician-assisted suicide is allowed in Portugal, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Italy. This spring, France has considered legalizing euthanasia. In the world, it can also be used in, for example, Canada, New Zealand and a large part of Australia. In some countries, such as Switzerland and the Netherlands, euthanasia is also allowed.

In Finland, the legalization of euthanasia or physician-assisted suicide has not been pursued so far, as the development of hospice care and palliative care has been seen as more urgent. However, a citizen’s initiative is progressing to be considered by the Parliament, which calls for a euthanasia law and the legalization of euthanasia in Finland. In March, the initiative gathered the necessary 50,000 declarations of support.