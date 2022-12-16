Death penalty, the UN approves the moratorium. Opposing countries are increasing

L’UN General Assembly voted there resolution for the moratorium on the Death penalty that shows up every two years. The result: 125 in favour, 37 against, 22 abstentions. Member countries in favor of the moratorium have grown. In 2020 there were 123, while 38 were against and 24 abstained.

Against to the moratorium, among others, the United States, which voted as China, Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, India and North Korea. Italy, like the other countries of the European Union, voted in favour.

The difference between a moratorium and abolition lies in the fact that in the first case the States suspend the application of the death penalty even if they can maintain it in their own legal institutions while in the second case the death penalty would be canceled from national legislation. The formula of the moratorium was chosen to try to convince even the still undecided countries.

