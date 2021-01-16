It is in the Terre-Haute (Indiana) penitentiary that Dustin Higgs will be executed by lethal injection on Saturday January 16. Since the start of 2020, 19 executions have been recorded in the United States, including 12 of a federal nature (decided directly by the government). A huge number, because only three federal executions had been ordered in the previous 40 years. Joe Biden, who will succeed Donald Trump as US president on January 20, has pledged in his program “to eliminate the death penalty at the federal level and to encourage states to do the same.”

In addition to the United States, the death penalty is still applied in about a quarter of countries on the planet. In 2019, 657 people were executed around the world. This is less than in any of the other years of the past decade. The five states that carried out the most executions in 2019 are China (which does not, however, allow access to precise data on this subject), Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Egypt .

