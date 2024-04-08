Ms. Rojo Bushnell, in criminal trials in the United States there are always witnesses who testify based on so-called incentives. That sounds dangerous.

That's it too. Providing potential witnesses with something in return such as money or, if they have committed a crime themselves, a shortened prison sentence encourages false statements and thus false convictions. In murder trials, this practice can be fatal for a defendant.

You have been committed to innocent death row inmates, previously in Alabama and for several years now for the Midwest Innocence Project organization in Missouri. In 2017, you took on the case of Marcellus Williams, a murder convict awaiting execution. He was convicted more than 23 years ago of ambushing and stabbing journalist Felicia Gayle Picus in her St. Louis home. They attribute the death sentence against Williams to false statements.

In the Williams case there are two witnesses who testified about incentives. One of these two “incentivized witnesses”, Henry Cole, came forward to the police ten months after the murder and claimed that Williams had admitted to the crime during a joint stay in prison. Cole also told police that he would only testify for money and demanded to be paid before he testified.



Fights against injustice: The American lawyer Tricia Rojo Bushnell and the organization Midwest Innocence Project in Missouri have set themselves the goal of saving innocent death row inmates from execution.

Was Cole actually paid?

Yes. As requested, the legal authorities paid him $5,000 before his testimony. Things didn't look much better for the second witness, Laura Asaro. She was arrested after the murder of Gayle Picus for a crime she committed. In order to negotiate something for herself, Asaro agreed to testify against her former partner Williams. Nobody cared that her statement fundamentally contradicted Cole's statement and had nothing to do with the evidence at the crime scene. We know that people are not perfect. But as lawyers, we look for statements that agree. But Cole and Asaro couldn't even agree on whether the perpetrator came through the front door or gained entry through an entrance at the back of the house, whether he drove up in a car or walked, what he did after the crime, or which one Things he took with him. The list of such contradictions is endless.

There were reportedly items from the victim's home that were found in Williams' car.

The public prosecutor claimed to have stolen a calculator and a ruler from the newspaper “St. Louis Post-Dispatch,” where the victim worked, was found in his car. But this has not been proven to date. A medical dictionary that belonged to Gayle Picus' husband, a doctor, was also allegedly found. However, he stated that these things did not come from him or his wife.

But something must have connected Williams to Gayle Picus back then.