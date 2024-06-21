Shocking novel that, in reality, is also an essay. The Bartow Murders, written by Óscar Vela Descalzo, Ecuadorian lawyer and novelist, with an agile pen and attractive content. It contains a raw exposition of several core aspects and important details of the American justice system based on a dramatic specific case. One in which the defendant was a “Mexican” of color, actually an Ecuadorian… of color.

Based on real events, it tells of crimes in the city of Bartow, Florida, in 1997. The essence of the story: an Ecuadorian citizen, Nelson Iván Serrano, ended up “carrying” the charge for a multiple homicide. In December 1997, four people were found shot to death in the offices of an Erie Manufacturing company factory (in Bartow, Florida). The victims were partners of that company. From there a judicial horror story was built.

With proof? No. In the course of the process, in reality, what was decisive were the considerations and inputs of a police investigator in Florida, the ubiquitous Tommy Ray. And essentially all of his “sayings” were validated in an unwarranted judicial process, carried out in a Florida court, which later sentenced Serrano to death. In the process, the right to defense was brutally ignored.

And, today, Nelson Serrano is the oldest prisoner in the United States, the Dantesque “death row.”

The story is told with precision and detail in the excellent text by Óscar Vela, Ecuadorian novelist and lawyer. In this remarkable novel/report, the diabolical combination between several very serious discriminatory elements and serious violations of legality is masterfully narrated. Which incredibly became the legal/factual basis of the four! death sentences against Nelson Serrano. Today he continues to wait in the “corridor” without the world doing anything.

Sum of illegalities

Essential elements of an unpresentable judicial process.

One, the kidnapping of Serrano in Quito (national of Ecuador) to take him illegally to the United States, after having him locked up at the airport inside the cages of the anti-drug dogs (of the DEA), to try him for Bartow’s crimes.

Other: criminal proceedings in Florida courts. With the almost total lack of serious legal assistance, the Florida justice system ended up holding Nelson Iván Serrano criminally responsible, as the material and intellectual author. The events are narrated with precision in an excellent novel skilfully written by Óscar Vela, originally from Quito.

Vela’s text describes with precision very serious procedural violations that should have led to the annulment of the criminal process, starting with the lack of access to legal defense, in real denial of the essential right to defense, and other very serious violations of due process. . Any decision that arises from such a process is void, so it would have to be annulled. All the more so if it is a criminal process in which the application of the death penalty is one of the options.

There were certainly many horror events in this story. As far as “horror” applies, by the way, since the homicides in Bartow. But, also, to everything that came after. Among them, after the illegal kidnapping in Quito, the lack of evidence in the process regarding Serrano’s criminal responsibility in the events, despite which he was treated as a criminal, and today he is the oldest prisoner on “death row.” ” in United States.

Persecuted and kidnapped in Quito illegally, by a combination of American police agents with local police officers (Ecuadorians) who illegally received money from their counterparts in Florida, this is how the trial began, full of procedural irregularities. A process that started badly, with an illegal kidnapping and international transfer.

Justice system: in question

Vela masterfully describes the diabolical combination between several discriminatory elements. All very serious and with serious violations of legality, which ultimately seriously question several facts of the process and the American justice system. Among other reasons, due to its ease in decreeing aberrant death sentences, without the guarantees of due process and with serious subjective and ethnic charges. In this case, Serrano’s double status contributed, by the way: South American and colored.

That has made him today the longest-living prisoner on death row in the United States: 18 years waiting for his execution.

Both in the investigation process and in the criminal trial and the subsequent conviction in the syndication of his alleged criminal responsibility, this Ecuadorian businessman had to go through everything: first accused as a suspect by a Florida police officer, then kidnapped in Ecuador and finally sentenced to four death sentences (one for each deceased victim) by the Florida justice system.

Opposition to the death penalty

It may not be the majority, but there are a significant number of people in the United States who are against the death penalty. The opposition is based on a variety of reasons, some of which would apply directly to the case of Nelson Serrano: judicial errors, the right to life, non-discrimination and practical effectiveness.

Judicial errors, thus, are a capital issue, since they can lead to something very serious: innocent people being convicted and executed. That would be the case of Nelson Serrano, by the way. Secondly, the essential values ​​of human rights, confronted, such as the right to life or integrity, which would be directly affected by an execution. Third, the principle of non-discrimination. Reality fact: the death penalty is applied disproportionately in the United States against people of color and low incomes, which brings to the table the current racial and socioeconomic discrimination.

In this context, the issue of discrimination/non-discrimination is a core issue. And, therefore, the overwhelming proportion of African Americans executed or on death row is shocking. Nelson Serrano, then, would be “on his own.”

Indeed, if African Americans in the United States constitute between 13 and 14% of the country’s population, it is a brutal fact that approximately 41% of the people on death row are of this origin, according to the information from the Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC). Or that since 1976, when the death penalty was reinstated in the United States, around 34% of the people executed have been African-American.

Figures that say a lot… or everything.

Pending repairs

And now what should the American justice system do against the discrimination—and injustice—that beset this Ecuadorian citizen? And, particularly, what apologies or reparations for the kidnapping of Serrano in Ecuador, the physical abuse and the serious procedural violations committed?

Topics like these are relevant, not only for Nelson Serrano but for all of America. Matters that should not be foreign, for example, to the debates and reflections that the American countries will soon take place in Asunción, Paraguay: in the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS) that will meet very soon, from the 26th to June 28th.

