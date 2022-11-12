A Texas woman has been sentenced to death for murdering a pregnant woman, extracting and stealing her fetus, in October 2020.
Taylor Parker, 29, was found guilty in Texas after a trial that began in September and lasted weeks, according to court documents.
For months, Taylor Parker misled her husband and relatives that she was pregnant, and was posting about her fake pregnancy on social media after she bought a distended silicone belly.
However, in fact, she was unable to bear children because of the removal of her uterus.
On October 9, 2020, Parker Reagan Simmons visited Hancock, a 21-year-old woman who was in her last trimester, stabbed her more than 100 times before opening her stomach to take the fetus, and then left the house where the three-year-old daughter of the victim slept in one of the rooms.
Parker was arrested while driving her car with the fetus on her knees about 15 kilometers from the scene of the crime, and confirmed that she had given birth to a newborn.
The child, who was admitted to the hospital, could not survive.
During Parker’s trial hearings in the small city of New Boston, east of Dallas, police said that weeks before the crime, the perpetrator had been spotting pregnant women in specialized stores or maternity hospitals.
Parker took appointments at some clinics and was seen there. Shortly before the crime was committed, Parker watched a large number of videos online showing natural and cesarean deliveries.
