Kenneth Eugene Smith, 58, was executed in a nitrogen hypoxia execution in an Alabama prison. For the first time, nitrogen is used in the application of the death penalty. The Supreme Court of the United States, after the Court of Appeals, had rejected the final appeal and the attempt to block what the prisoner's lawyers defined as an “unusual and cruel” punishment.

Smith's death occurred at 8.25pm ​​on January 25th. According to information released by the authorities, death occurred 15 minutes after inhaling the nitrogen. The inmate, as reported by CNN, released a statement before his death: “Tonight Alabama forced humanity to take a step back. I leave feeling love, in peace and in light. Thank you for supporting me, I love everyone”.

The witness

Some media representatives attended the execution. According to CNN, Smith appeared conscious for “several minutes into the execution.” Within 2 minutes of inhaling the nitrogen he “was shaking and writhing on a stretcher.” Then, he breathed deeply for a few minutes before the movement began to slow “until the breathing became no longer perceptible.”

John Hamm, head of the Alabama Department of Corrections, reports that the inmate performed “some involuntary movements” and his breathing became “labored”: “It was all expected according to the side effects we have seen and studied on nitrogen hypoxia So nothing out of the ordinary compared to what we expected.”