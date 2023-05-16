The data on the death penalty is alarming: recorded executions are skyrocketing and the numbers are the highest in the last 5 years. The highest number of judicial executions recorded globally since 2017 was carried out, with 81 people executed in a single day in Saudi Arabia, 20 of the countries where executions were carried out. but there is also some progress: 6 countries have abolished all or part of the death penalty.

Recorded executions in 2022 reached their highest figure in five years, as the Middle East and North Africa’s most notorious executioners carried out insane killings, Amnesty International said today as it released its annual review of the death penalty.

In total 883 people were executed in 20 countriesscoring a 53% increase compared to 2021. This spike in executions, which does not include the thousands believed to have been carried out in China last year, was driven by countries in Middle East and North Africawhere the recorded figures rose from 520 in 2021 to 825 in 2022.

“Countries in the Middle East and North Africa region violated international law by ramping up executions in 2022, revealing a callous disregard for human life. The number of people deprived of life has increased across the region. Saudi Arabia executed a staggering 81 people in a single day. More recently, in a desperate attempt to put an end to the popular uprising, Iran has executed people simply for exercising their right to protest,” said Agnès Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International.

90% of the world’s known executions outside of China were carried out by just three countries in the region. Performances recorded in Iran increased from 314 in 2021 to 576 in 2022. Numbers tripled in Saudi Arabia: from 65 in 2021 to 196 in 2022 (the highest recorded by Amnesty in 30 years) while Egypt executed 24 people.

The calculation does not include executions from China, North Korea and Vietnam, countries known for extensive use of the death penalty, meaning the true global figure is much higher.

Five countries resumed executions

The executions resumed in five countries in 2022 – Afghanistan, Kuwait, Myanmar, the State of Palestine and Singapore, while an increase in executions was also recorded for Iran (from 314 to 576), Saudi Arabia (from 65 to 196) and the United States (11 to 18).

The recorded number of people killed by the government for drug-related crimes more than doubled in 2022 compared to 2021. Drug-related executions violate international human rights law, which states that executions should only be carried out for the “most serious” means crimes involving intentional homicide. These executions were recorded in China, Saudi Arabia (57), Iran (255) and Singapore (11), and accounted for 37% of the total executions recorded globally by the organization. Executions for drug-related offenses were likely to have been carried out in Vietnam, but these figures remain a state secret.

“In a cruel twist, nearly 40% of all known executions were for drug-related offences. Importantly, it is often people from disadvantaged backgrounds who are disproportionately affected – said Agnès Callamard -. The United Nations increases pressure on those responsible for these gross human rights violations and ensures that international safeguards are in place.”

While executions increased, the total number of recorded death sentences remained broadly unchanged, declining slightly from 2,052 in 2021 to 2,016 in 2022.

A glimmer of hope

In this dramatic scenario, a single positive fact, that 6 countries have abolished the death penalty in full or in part: Kazakhstan, Papua New Guinea, Sierra Leone and the Central African Republic have abolished the death penalty for all crimes, while Equatorial Guinea and Zambia have abolished the death penalty only for ordinary crimes.

As of December 2022, 112 countries had abolished the death penalty for all crimes and nine countries had abolished it for ordinary crimes only.

The positive momentum continued as Liberia and Ghana adopted legislation to abolish the death penalty, while authorities in Sri Lanka and the Maldives said they would not resort to the execution of death sentences. Bills to abolish the mandatory death penalty have also been introduced in the Malaysian parliament.

“It is time for others to follow suit. The brutal actions of countries such as Iran, Saudi Arabia, but also China, North Korea and Vietnam are now firmly in the minority. These countries should urgently catch up with the times, protect human rights and execute justice rather than people – added Agnès Callamard -. With 125 UN member states calling for a moratorium on executions, Amnesty International has never felt more confident that this abhorrent punishment can be lifted. But the tragic numbers of 2022 remind us that we cannot rest on our laurels. We will continue to campaign until the death penalty is abolished worldwide.”