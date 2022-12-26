Yesterday the terrible news of the untimely death of the Uruguayan ex Juve midfielder. This is the dedication of his son Favio on his social networks

Unfortunately yesterday the world of football received the terrible news of the death of Fabian O’Neill, at just 49 years old. The former Uruguayan midfielder had been hospitalized in Montevideo on Saturday morning, for the worsening of a liver disease he had been suffering from for some time. O’Neill in his lifetime had had problems with alcoholwhich had caused the disease.

The son Faviothrough a message on his social networks, wanted to greet his father like this: “You just left me, old man… I will miss you every day of my life because you knew how much I loved you and how much I gave for you. Thanks for teaching me so many things.. one of them and the most important was valuing every detail of this life.. you went to heaven to throw pipes and dribble as you liked.. even if I don’t have you here physically, you will always be in my heart and I will always remember you for what you have been with me.. I love you very much and as you always told me, HASTA LA MUERTE MONSTER. RIP“.

O’Neill had played for 2 years in Juventus, from 2000 to 2002. In Serie A he had stood out with the number 10 shirt of Cagliari, where, from 1995 to 2000, he made himself loved by the rossoblù fans. In Italy he had also worn the shirt of Perugia. Genius and wildness, of him Zidane She said: “The strongest footballer I’ve ever trained with“.

See also The lineup of Brazil against Switzerland - World Cup 2022 December 26, 2022 (change December 26, 2022 | 16:02)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Death #ONeill #son #speaks #Hasta #muerte #monster