Classes have been canceled at Franklin High School following a death on the Westside El Paso campus.

An El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) spokesperson said classes at Franklin High have been canceled for Thursday, Aug. 22. All other EPISD schools remain open and classes are being held as scheduled.

Before classes started Thursday, a body covered by a white sheet could be seen behind red crime scene tape on a gravel lawn outside the school at 900 N. Resler Drive.

El Paso ISD police and the El Paso Police Department were at the scene where an officer shot someone, according to police officials. No further details about the death have been released. EPISD described the case as an isolated incident.

On social media, it was reported that a police officer from the El Paso Independent School District (EPISD), to which Franklin belongs, fired several shots at night.

“The safety of our students and staff is important, and we are working closely with the authorities to address the situation,” the director posted.

