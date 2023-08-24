NAfter the crash of the private plane in which the Russian militia leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, six of his comrades-in-arms and three crew members died on Wednesday evening, President Vladimir Putin promised investigations “to the end”. But they would “need a certain amount of time”.

Putin described his companion on Thursday evening as a “talented businessman” who “made serious mistakes in life” but “delivered results” “for himself and, when I asked him, for the common cause, as in these last ones months”.

Putin speaks of an “aviation disaster”

Prigozhin’s plane crashed on the way to his hometown of St. Petersburg shortly after take-off from Moscow in the Tver region northwest of the capital. A number of observers conclude from pictures of that and reports about what happened to an external influence, i.e. a shot down by the anti-aircraft defense system or an explosion on board.

Although there are unofficial reports that investigations are being carried out in all directions, the official investigation so far has only focused on violations of aviation security regulations. Putin now spoke of an “aviation disaster” and a “tragedy”.







Identification of the bodies began on Thursday. They were badly burned and biological material was sent to Moscow for genetic analysis, the Telegram channel “Baza” reported.





Exactly two months before the crash, Prigozhin had called for a “March for Justice” and instigated an uprising against his rivals in the military leadership, in the course of which his Wagner militia occupied military installations in the southwestern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don unopposed, a convoy bound for Moscow and killed crews of attack helicopters and a military aircraft with shelling. Many observers are assuming an act of revenge on the part of Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in Kiev that his country had “nothing to do with it. Everyone understands who has something to do with it.” In addition to Prigozhin, his most important military commander died, Dmitry Utkin, after whose combat name Wagner is named. In St. Petersburg, where the militia was based, and in Novosibirsk, memorial sites were set up, to which masked Wagner fighters brought flowers, candles, militia logos and pictures of Prigozhin and Utkin.