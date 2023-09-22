A citizen of Indian origin identified as a Sikh separatist was murdered this week in Canada, according to official sources and Indian media outlets, a crime that comes amid the diplomatic crisis triggered after Ottawa accused New Delhi of being involved in the murder of another leader independence in Canadian territory.

Sukhdool Singh Gill was shot dead in the Canadian city of Winnipeg last Tuesday (19) for unknown reasons, according to the Indian Express newspaper.

Gill was being sought by Indian authorities, who accused him of being involved in “terrorist” activities in favor of a separatist movement that seeks the creation of an independent homeland for Sikhs.

Just on the day of Gill’s death, the Indian Investigation Agency published a list of people wanted by authorities for alleged terrorist links based in Canada, in which his name was included.

His death was confirmed on Thursday night (21) in a statement from the Winnipeg police, in which the corporation requested any information related to the homicide and made no reference to terrorist links or armed gangs.

Police sources quoted by the Indian Express said that Singh Gill, also known as Sukha Duneke, “fled to Canada in 2017 and had been running an extortion racket since then”.

On Monday (18), the government of Canada announced that it has evidence that the government of India was involved in the death of a Sikh separatist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, shot dead outside a temple in Surrey, in the province of British Columbia on June 18. As a result, an Indian diplomat was expelled from Canada.

Nijjar supported the creation of an independent Sikh country, Khalistan, in the Indian state of Punjab, and had also been classified as terrorist by New Delhi.

After the accusation made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Indian government announced the expulsion of a Canadian diplomat from the country, suspended new visas for Canadians and asked Ottawa to reduce its diplomatic presence in India. (With EFE Agency)