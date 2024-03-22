One of the world's largest aircraft manufacturers, Boeing, has faced a crisis of credibility in recent months due to a series of failures that cast doubt on the safety of its products.

The most recent episode involving the company occurred during a Latam flight, in New Zealand, at the beginning of this month, when an aircraft suffered a sudden drop of approximately 100 meters at a time when it had already covered two thirds of its route, “plunging” from an altitude of 41,000 feet to 40,692. The crash resulted in 13 people being injured and 50 passengers being sent to screening after landing, according to information updated by the airline itself, which used a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner model.

New Zealand's Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) seized the black boxes for an investigation into what actually happened. Authorities from Chile, the passengers' destination country, also contribute to the case.

But this was not the first recent incident in this regard involving the American manufacturer. In January, another Boeing, the 737 MAX-9 model, belonging to Alaska Airlines, also suffered a serious failure that put the lives of passengers and employees at risk.

The plane was traveling from Portland to Ontario, California, when it was forced to make an emergency landing in the state of Oregon after a door plug came loose mid-flight, causing rapid decompression. Luckily, there were no passengers sitting near the door and the pilots managed to land the plane without leaving any victims.

Days later, Boeing's executive director, Dave Calhoun, gave an official statement about the case. “We will address this, first and foremost, by acknowledging our mistake, and with full transparency every step of the way,” he said.

The CEO also stated that, whatever the conclusions of the case, “Boeing is responsible for what happened.”

He continues: “An event like this should not happen on a plane leaving our factory. We simply have to do the best for our customers and their passengers. We are implementing a comprehensive plan to strengthen quality and regain the trust of our stakeholders It will be necessary to demonstrate significant actions, with transparency at all stages – and that is what we are directly focused on.”

Quality control

The incident sparked a national mobilization in the United States that involved the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the main civil aviation authority in the United States. Given the risk scenario, the agency temporarily suspended most of Boeing's 737 MAX-9 model planes to inspect the aircraft's quality control.

After the first conclusions, the agency prohibited Boeing from increasing production of the Max jets and approving additional production lines for the aircraft “until quality control issues discovered during this process were resolved.”

In the audit, the FAA identified problems of “noncompliance in Boeing's manufacturing process control, parts handling and storage, and product control,” according to information on the US watchdog's website. The manufacturer's parts suppliers are also involved in the investigations.

The two cases did not occur in isolation, but are part of a sequence of failures this year alone. In another situation, a Boeing aircraft, belonging to American Airlines, lost a tire during takeoff in San Francisco; another flight bound for Los Angeles had to return to Sydney after “maintenance issues”; one plane suffered an engine fire after takeoff and another suffered a landing gear collapse.

Mysterious death

In addition to safety issues, other events involving the company have increasingly put the large aircraft manufacturer in the spotlight, such as the enigmatic death of a former employee who reported irregularities at the company.

Retired John Barnett, 62, worked at Boeing for more than three decades and was on the list of witnesses in a lawsuit brought by whistleblowers against the manufacturer for questioning the quality standards used by the billion-dollar aircraft business. He was found dead in the parking lot of a hotel where he was staying in the United States. The police's conclusion points to “death from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.”

In 2019, he told the broadcaster BBC that workers, under pressure, installed parts on aircraft that did not meet the standards required by the FAA. Furthermore, the former employee reported problems with the oxygen masks installed on the 787 model which, according to him, could not work in case of emergencies. Boeing denies the allegations.

Barnett worked as a quality manager at the North Charleston factory, the facility where the 787 Dreamliner commercial planes, which were involved in the New Zealand incident, are built. These aircraft can cost up to US$200 million (approximately R$1 billion at current prices).

“We are saddened by Mr. Barnett’s passing and our thoughts are with his family and friends,” Boeing told Reuters in a statement about the whistleblower's death.

Competition with Airbus

In an article published on the portal The Conversation, Professor Doug Drury, from the school of Engineering and Technology at Central Queensland University, in Australia, explained that the recent series of events involving Boeing was certainly “dramatic”. However, not all episodes can be attributed to the company.

“Five incidents occurred on aircraft owned and operated by United Airlines and were related to factors beyond the manufacturer's control, such as maintenance issues, possible foreign objects and possible human error,” it said.

The aviation expert gave the example of a United Airlines Boeing 777, which was flying from San Francisco to Japan and lost a tire on takeoff. According to Drury, this was a maintenance problem not related to the manufacturer, but rather to the airline.

The university professor mentions that some critics of the company credit competition with another aviation giant, the European Airbus, for the change in Boeing's culture that may have influenced the loss of quality. “Critics say Boeing's culture has changed since Airbus became a major competitor in the early 2000s. The company has been accused of shifting its focus to profit at the expense of quality engineering,” he said, citing reports from former -employees who raised concerns about tight production schedules, process questions and the fines issued by the FAA for “lapses in quality oversight after tools and debris were found on aircraft being inspected.”

Several current and former employees testified before the US Congress about production issues related to the company's quality control. And it was based on these complaints and Congressional conclusions that the aviation watchdog began to more closely inspect Boeing's processes.

In early March, the US aviation agency highlighted new potential aircraft safety problems linked to the engines of the 737 Max and 787 Dreamliner, although it did not suspend production of either plane.

After the 737 MAX-9 incident, CEO Dave Calhoun said Boeing will develop a comprehensive action plan with “measurable criteria to demonstrate the profound change that the Administrator [Michael] Whitaker and the FAA demand it.” According to him, the entire leadership team is “committed to facing this challenge.” This project is part of an obligation from the FAA itself, which gave the aviation giant 90 days to propose a plan to correct the problems presented in recent months.

Responses from the companies involved

Latam, responsible for the flight that left 13 injured in New Zealand, stated that it is “working in coordination with the respective authorities to support the investigations”.

Boeing's advisory team in Brazil reported that, since the event with the Alaska Airlines 737, it has created a website where it issues updated communications on the actions taken in relation to its products and is taking immediate measures to strengthen the quality of its aircraft.

“The company has implemented a control plan to ensure that all 737-9 intermediate exit plugs are installed according to specifications, we have also instituted new inspections on the assembly of door plugs and similar structures at our supplier's factory and on the Boeing production line, and we have added signage and protocol to fully document when the door plug is opened or removed at our factory, ensuring it is reinstalled and inspected before delivery,” says the note sent to People's Gazette.

Additionally, the advisory said the manufacturer is implementing plans to improve overall quality and stability across the 737 production system, including additional supply chain inspections, collaborating with suppliers on production improvements and launching an independent assessment. to reinforce the quality management system by a “highly experienced” safety specialist.

Among other actions, they are also opening the factory for 737 customers to conduct their own additional reviews and “fully and transparently” supporting the FAA's investigative, auditing and oversight efforts.