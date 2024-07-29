Wagner PMC reports five-day battle with 1,000 Islamists in Mali

In Mali, fighters from the private military company (PMC) Wagner were killed. They fought for many days against militants, including members of the local Al-Qaeda cell (terrorist organization banned in Russia).

According to various sources, up to 50 Wagnerites could have died in the African country. Among them is the commander of the assault squad and a military correspondent of the well-known Grey Zone channel, who is related to the PMC.

Wagnerites repelled militant attacks for several days

PMC “Wagner” confirmed battles and the death of their fighters on the morning of Monday, July 29. They said that fighters from the 13th assault detachment of the PMC, together with Malian military personnel, fought in the vicinity of the settlement of Tin-Zouatin (northeast Mali, near the border with Algeria) from July 22 to 27 with militants from the “Coordination Movement of Azawad” and the group “Al-Qaeda in the Sahel” (JNIM), banned in the Russian Federation.

They claim that on the first day, a group led by commander Sergei Shevchenko, call sign Prud, destroyed most of the Islamists and put the rest to flight. “However, the ensuing sandstorm allowed the radicals to regroup and increase their numbers to 1,000 people. In connection with this, the Wagner PMC command decided to transfer additional forces to the combat zone to assist the 13th detachment,” the PMC added.

Photo: French Army / AP

On July 25, Tuareg militants attacked Wagner again, but they repelled the attack. Over the next two days, the radicals increased the number of attacks using heavy weapons, drones, and suicide vehicles. This resulted in losses on the part of Wagner PMC and Malian army soldiers, but the PMC did not disclose their numbers.

They added that the last radiogram from Shevchenko was received on July 27 at 17:10. “There are three left, we continue to fight,” it said. The PMC confirmed Prud’s death in the battle.

More than 25 Russian citizens from PMCs may have died in Mali

The Baza publication named the approximate number of casualties as between 20 and 50 people, including servicemen of the Malian army. The exact number of losses among the PMCs is not given there, but the channel “African Initiative” claimsthat this is more than 25 Russians. It is also claimed that Tuareg militants ambushed a column of Wagner fighters with the help of unnamed Western instructors, and they also managed to destroy several units of equipment, including a Mi-24 helicopter, shot down by anti-aircraft fire from the militants. According to RTVIMi-24 crashed in the city of Kidal, Mali.

In addition, the militants managed to take several fighters prisoner, but “Military Informant” claims that they were later ransomed.

The Tuareg militants’ attack also killed a war correspondent and author of the Grey Zone Telegram channel. The channel, which is close to the Wagner PMC, has not yet commented on the information.

It was later revealed that this was Nikita Fedyanin, known by the call signs Bely and Pyatisoty, and his entourage confirmed his death. “He spent some time in the CAR, and then went to Mali to make a series of reports on the activities of the Malian army,” the TASS source said. It is noted that in August, Fedyanin planned to review the material he had filmed in Mali over the past year.

Local militants who attacked Wagner are fighting to create their own state

The Coordination of Movements of Azawad was a coalition of several Tuareg groups, as well as Arab nationalists and Islamists, formed in 2014. They advocated the complete secession of Azawad, a region in northern Mali rich in minerals.

The Tuaregs live in several North African countries – Mali, Niger, Algeria, Libya and Burkina Faso, but currently do not have their own statehood. At the turn of the 20th and 21st centuries, they organized several uprisings, the largest of which occurred in Mali in 2012-2014. It became the beginning of the conflict between the Tuaregs and the government of the country, which, despite attempts to resolve it, continues to this day.

The Tuaregs are believed to be supported by Islamist terrorist movements, including al-Qaeda.

Political consultant Igor Dimitriev named Tuaregs, despite their small numbers, are serious opponents. He recalled that until recently, a European contingent also participated in their conflict with the Malian army, which was replaced by the Wagner PMC.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Mali, in turn, in recent days reported about the fierce battles with terrorist groups in this area. They noted that this zone “remains a bastion of concentration of terrorists and smugglers of all stripes.” The General Staff of the Armed Forces also called on the civilian population to leave the areas where the terrorists are located in order to avoid casualties.