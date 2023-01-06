A lighthouse. A light. This was Gianluca Vialli for Attilio Lombardo partner in Paolo Mantovani’s Sampd’oro who under the technical guidance of Boskov won the Scudetto in 1991. A light on and off the pitch. Lombardo running on the right wing of the field, Mancini and Vialli inventing football and successes.

“Extraordinary, unforgettable years”, those, which Lombardo recalls now with his voice broken by emotion, outlining the profile of a champion man rather than a top footballer. Lombardo’s memory is full of Sampdoria memories, locker room anecdotes, friendship scenes. Remember, Lombard, two particular moments of his sampdorian adventure: a gesture and an episode that perhaps better than anything else make us understand what that team was that made the feat of winning the Tricolore in 1991. “They marked my life and I will always carry Gianluca’s hugs with me, those on the pitch, and private ones. They were spontaneous and conveyed a sense of fraternity”.

The episode instead takes place on 11 November 1990, during Sampdoria-Pisa, eighth championship. It will finish 4-2. In a game action there is the whole soul of that Sampdoria which in a gesture shows friendship and fraternity. “Vialli returned to play after a fractured metatorso, an injury that had kept him out for two months. We won 2-0 and Mancini had scored. Around fifteen minutes into the second half, Roberto does one of his shows, dribbles everyone, could score. but he passes the ball to Gianluca offering him the chance to score his first goal. This was Sampdoria.” And Sampdoria had remained in Vialli’s head. He had a dream, to become manager of Sampdoria. “He nurtured the hope of being able to be president of this club. Three years, American entrepreneurs who were interested in the club had contacted him to make him president”, remembers Lombardo. Between them true friendship, shaped in Sampdoria, cultivated over time, colored in blue thanks to the idea of ​​​​coach Roberto Mancini, of having them both by his side in the national team, as if to reassemble a part of that Sampdoria.

“Gianluca was always available, he was a strong man. I lose a brother on a particular day, that of my 57th. It’s a very sad birthday”, says Lombardo, ‘Attila’ for those of Sampdoria and friends. The last time the two met on December 28th“then he also stopped answering the messages”, but in the days of hospitalization in London, during a visit from Mancini, Vialli had a thought for him: “he said to Roberto: we call Attila“.

Luca Vialli and Attilio Lombardo

“Gianluca was an extraordinary man he was always ahead of everyone, he saw beyond. He was a cultured and enlightening person. He was also enlightening in his illness, he set an example. He gave hope to the sick, he showed that it is possible to fight against evil. In this case the material of the champion had nothing to do with it. You played the role of the tenacious and courageous man.”