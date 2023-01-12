Genoa – The name of Gianluca Vialli it appeared on an advertising poster of a funeral home near the Ferraris stadium, in via Moresco in Genoa.

The billboard, precisely because it promotes the agency’s activity, portrays the image of a coffin. Someone, most likely in the night between 11 and 12 Januarywrote – next to the image of the coffin – the name of the former Sampdoria striker.

Next he drew the colors of the club’s shirt and on the other side he wrote “Repaccompanied by a heart.

The photo, which rebounded on social media, sparked a controversy as some interpreted the smearing of the poster as an outrage to the memory of the recently deceased champion.

However, on the billboard no insults or offensive messages appear. Therefore, it is not excluded – as many social media users have pointed out – that the writings were left to express – albeit in an equivocal way given the nature of the advertising poster in question – condolences for the death of the champion.