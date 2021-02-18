Since the announcement yesterday of the death of Tonton David, emotion has been shivering on social networks, far beyond the circles of reggae. The cool man from Reunion Island passed away on February 16 in Metz, at the age of 53, with this discretion that characterized him, without showing off or escapism. His children have not disclosed the reason for his disappearance, but some sources indicate that he died “as a result of a stroke when he got off a train”.

Launched into orbit by The scum blues in 1990, David Grammont (such is his surname) imposed himself by the deep humanity which animates his songs and by a flow which drags a little as one drags his pain. For several years now, he had been spotted in the underground sound systems. He carried within him a melancholy that he hid behind his smile and his pleasure of singing. In 2000, shortly before his concert at the Fête de l’Humanité, he told me that fame weighed on him: “ Singing, for me, is not chasing after glitter, but transcending my concerns without betraying them, it is expressing them with modesty, without crying, it is sharing with “the people of the blues” my fears and my hopes “.

“Magnificent representative of the underground scene”

Pierpoljak, Nuttea, Princess Erika, Omar Sy and many other figures of culture express their sorrow. Without forgetting Danakil, flagship group of the current reggae, which communicates this declaration to us on behalf of the crew: ” Uncle David has passed away! It was our first big live featuring, when we were barely out of our teens. In 2008, we were together on the stage of Marly-le-Roi for the release of the album Dialogue of the deaf. Uncle David paved the way for a whole generation of reggaeman and pulled the movement upwards, producing songs that will remain in the memories of the greatest number. He was also a magnificent representative of the underground scene. Despite his hits, he continued to skim the stages of sound systems all over France. We have immense thoughts for him on this day, as well as for his family, his relatives, his fans. More love, more life … “

La Fête de l’Huma offers Princess Erika and I the opportunity to perform together on stage for the first time!

In the Parc de la Courneuve, on September 16, 2000, the main stage of the Fête de l’Humanité vibrates to the sound of reggae. Uncle has invited comrades, Chris (from the Native tandem), singer R’n’B Hasheem, Belgian singer Marka, Nina Morato, Princess Erika … ” Nothing but new encounters », He insists. And, in particular, several female artists. ” I want to shine the spotlight on them, because the girls are, equally talented with their male counterparts, unfairly treated, they are less publicized, less supported in their art “. At the Fête de l’Huma, he resumed his hymn to equality, For everyone the same, with Princess Erika: “ The sun shines for everyone the same / And the air is not rationed / Dance, jump, girl, have fun / No one can stop you from dancing “. He got to know the author of Too much blah blah at the end of the 1980s, at High Fight International. On this evening in September, shortly before setting foot on the main stage, he tells us, with a gleam of joy in his eyes: “ You may not know it, but it’s the Fête de l’Huma that gives us the opportunity, Erika and I, to perform together on stage for the first time! ”

As for Princess Erika, she points out: “The superb theme of Peoples of the world, emerged when the French reggae scene was not yet known to the general public. David has the art of finding the little word that directly touches the listener. I recognize myself in him. I like to do simple things “.

“The committed conscience of a whole generation”

Alexandre Grondeau, lecturer Aix-Marseille University, founder of www.reggae.fr, adds: “Uncle David has left his artistic mark on the entire history of French reggae, but more broadly that of French song. In France, he represented the affirmation of urban musical culture at a time when rap and reggae, two committed musics, moved forward together hand in hand. In all the cities and districts of France, People of the World has emerged as a hymn telling young people that they should no longer consider poverty and police repression as inevitable. Uncle David illustrates this committed awareness of a whole generation. It is synonymous with this tremendous breath of fresh air that would put the children of immigration and colonization on the front of the stage as well as those of the popular classes. French music would never be the same again “. On February 28, the site www.reggae.fr will posthumously award Uncle David a Victory during the Victories he is organizing.

We dedicate this tribute, as well as our sincere condolences, to Tonton David’s family, to his team, to his audience.